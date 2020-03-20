Hyvee stores deep clean shopping carts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Customer volume in grocery stores around Peoria is on the rise. Hyvee employees are following CDC recommendations to decrease the spread of germs.

Hyvee manager, Elise Scheil said they power wash carts with bleach and 200-degree water every night.

Scheil said multiple times a day employees use hospital-grade sanitizer to clean carts.

We’ve amped up the cleanliness and our cleaning routine ten-fold so we’re extremely on top of more so than way more so than ever, sanitizing carts and cases and really everything. Elise Scheil, Hyvee manager

Scheil said next week they will be installing Plexiglass over the register to protect employees and customers.