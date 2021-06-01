I-29 in Chillicothe to close June 4

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Fourth St. (Illinois 29) between Wilmot St. and Senachwine Creek in Chillicothe will be closed June 4.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the, “closure is necessary for resurfacing of Fourth Street in the area of the railroad viaducts and will be from 6 p.m., June 4 to 6 a.m., June 7.”

A detour will be posted soon.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. Those who use I-29 are also urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone.

