MINONK, Ill. (WMBD) — IDOT has announced a bridge repair project that will close three roads over Interstate 39 beginning July 11 and lasting until late August.

There will be three road closures between Minonk and Wenona. Those include:

Township Road 2100N at Minonk in Woodford County

County Road 4 in Marshall County

Township Road 200N in Marshall County

Detours will be posted for each road and motorists should expect delays when traveling in these areas. IDOT reminds all travelers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.