I-55 closed in both directions after major crash in McLean County

UPDATE (2:25 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is diverting traffic to avoid the accident.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 154 near Shirley and Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 145 near US 136/ McLean.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A major crash on the Timber Creek Bridge has closed 1-55 in both directions.

Traffic is at a complete standstill according to a post by the Normal Fire Department. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the southbound lanes at milepost 151, approximately three miles south of Shirley.

The Normal Fire Department technical rescue responded, as well as numerous other fire and EMS resources.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as major delays are expected.