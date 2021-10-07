I-55 northbound from McLean Exit 145 closed, detour in place

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The I-55 Northbound lane from McLean Exit 145 will be closed for about four hours after a sinkhole developed.

The Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Department made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

Traffic is being rerouted north on US Rt. 66 and can re-enter I-55 at Exit 154 (Shirley Road,) according to the Illinois State Police.

State and local agencies are working to set up a detour. Drivers are encouraged to read road signs and stay alert while in the area.