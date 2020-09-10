I-74 eastbound ramp shutdown because of a semi rollover

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A semi rollover on I-74 is forcing drivers to be redirected because the eastbound ramp is shutdown.
Wednesday night an Illinois State Police spokesperson said the right lane is still open. No confirmation if there are any injuries.
This story will be updated.