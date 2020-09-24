Crash closes I-74 exit near Kickapoo

KICKAPOO, Ill. — Part of I-74 has been closed near mile marker 85 due to a crash Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Central Illinois Fire Society, the close was due to a crash involving two semi-trucks.

City of Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall is encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

Illinois State Police have confirmed that there were injuries related to the crash, and that the interstate could be closed for the next four to five hours.

This story will be updated.

