I-74 ramp to I-474 to close Nov. 29 until mid-January

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the ramp from westbound Interstate 74 to eastbound I-474/Illinois 6 (exit 87A) on the west side of Peoria will close Nov. 29.

The closure is part of ongoing construction at that interchange and is expected to last until mid-January. On Nov. 30, motorists on southbound Illinois 6 north of the interchange can expect a traffic pattern change from the left lane to the right lane through the work zone.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.