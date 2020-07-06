I-74 Shoulder work rescheduled for July 7

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that it will be rescgeduling its sholder work to July 7, Monday.
The Shoulder will close to pour a foundation for new overhead sign structure. The closure should last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Motorist should expect delays when driving westbound on Interstate 74 at the Illinois 6 interchange. Drivers should obey the posted speed limit and stay alert for workers.
Latest Headlines
- D.A. Points Ready to Host Juniors
- Road crews working on heat damaged roads in Peoria
- Lawmakers urge studies on how trauma, post-traumatic stress impacts police officers’ use of force
- CI Hero: Peoria library curbside workers put safety, literacy at the forefront during the pandemic
- Broadway actor dies from COVID-19 complications, Central Illinois doctors say the virus is still threatening