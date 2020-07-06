I-74 Shoulder work rescheduled for July 7

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that it will be rescgeduling its sholder work to July 7, Monday.

The Shoulder will close to pour a foundation for new overhead sign structure. The closure should last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorist should expect delays when driving westbound on Interstate 74 at the Illinois 6 interchange. Drivers should obey the posted speed limit and stay alert for workers.

