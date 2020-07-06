I-74 Shoulder work rescheduled for July 7

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road work_1434392871895.jpg

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that it will be rescgeduling its sholder work to July 7, Monday.

The Shoulder will close to pour a foundation for new overhead sign structure. The closure should last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorist should expect delays when driving westbound on Interstate 74 at the Illinois 6 interchange. Drivers should obey the posted speed limit and stay alert for workers.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News