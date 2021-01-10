‘I Do Events’ moves to the Shoppes at Grand Prairie

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some couples to postpone, cancel and change their wedding plans. But one local business, I Do Events, is expanding its wedding planning business despite the pandemic.

After growing out a storefront in Washington, Ill., I Do Events owner Heather Forney decided to take a risk.

“I kind of felt like in 2020, we either needed to stay put and hold still, or we could go all in,” Forney said, “and we decided to go all-in, in the hopes that in 2021, it’s really going to turn around and we can celebrate again.”

On Saturday afternoon, Forney opened her new location at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria. Customers who are planning weddings can explore styles and designs at “I Do.”

Forney said she started her business 16 years ago when she needed a creative outlet from her accounting career. When she got married, she says wedding services like hers did not exist. That gave her the inspiration to start I Do Events.

Forney say so far, community reception has been great.