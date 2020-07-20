‘I felt like my life was over’: Mother describes Riverfront shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 13 people fell victim to dozens of stray bullets in the Peoria Riverfront area Sunday morning.

One woman, who preferred to go by the name “Nia,” said she was just inches away from gunfire and she’s grateful to still have her life.

“I felt like my life was over because a bullet doesn’t have a name on it,” Nia said.

Police said they responded to a large fight in a crowd of nearly 200 people just after 4:40 a.m. in the area of Hamilton and Water Street.

Nia said the incident started when a few women began arguing with each other. She said she soon witnessed men interfering and the entire ordeal escalated from there.

“I hear ‘pop pop pop’ and I started to run,” Nia said.

She said she thought she was originally seeing and smelling fireworks in the air before someone told her to duck down as bullets began flying.

“I ain’t never seen people pointing guns at each other, bullets flying,” Nia said. “Bullets literally hitting the bricks behind me.”

Amy Dotson, Peoria Police spokesperson, wrote in a statement two victims, an adult male with a gunshot wound to the neck and an adult female with a gun shot wound to the back, were transported to a local hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

Dotson also wrote eleven other victims with gunshot wounds to their extremities arrived separately to local hospitals. Police said the 13 victims were six men and seven women.

Jeremy Chambers said he frequently visits the Riverfront area with his son and was shocked to hear so many people were shot in that area.

“It’s disheartening,” Chambers said. “It’s close to home, it’s where people bring their families and their kids.”

Nia said so many were congregating together because the Riverfront is a typical hangout area for people, but she said she’s never seen incidents escalate this far. She said she’s grateful there were people there who helped save her life.

“It could have been me,” Nia said. “If the dude wasn’t protecting me it could have been me, because I didn’t know where to go, nowhere, nothing.”

Dotson’s statement also read the incident is under investigation, there were multiple shooters, and they do not have a suspect at this time.

