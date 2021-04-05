Center for Prevention of Abuse holding 4th annual ‘I Run With Survivors’ 5K/1-Mile Run’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month. A local organization hosting a virtual event aimed at raising awareness.

This Saturday, April 10, the Center for Prevention of Abuse is holding its 4th annual “I Run with Survivors 5K/1-Mile Walk.” The race remaining virtual to abide by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Center For Prevention Of Abuse CEO Carol Merna said the funds raised from the at-home race will help the center continue to help those in need.

“90 cents of every dollar for the center for prevention of abuse throughout the whole year goes directly to client care. So when people come to the center for the prevention of abuse, and we serve almost 60,000 people a year, they can receive counseling, safety planning, therapy, access to our crisis hotline that’s available 24 hours a day,” Merna said.

Registration is $30 for adults. Race packets will be available for pick up at the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria on Thursday and Friday.

WMBD viewers have a special promo code. Use WMBD10 for a discount on the registration. Registration for the race is available here.