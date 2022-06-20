PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Amber Lash boarded a CityLink bus on Thursday afternoon to get to a doctor’s appointment but ended up at the hospital instead when the bus crashed.

“I thought I was going to die. I thought I was going to go completely straight out the window and hit concrete,” said Lash.

Lash has whiplash, a concussion and bruises all over her body stemming from Thursday’s CityLink bus accident. While making a left turn from Jefferson Avenue onto Harrison Street in downtown Peoria around 11 a.m., the CityLink bus crashed into parking meters, a parked blue truck and finally a tree.

“She should’ve stopped. That’s what I don’t understand,” said Lash.

Lash said the bus driver was making a turn when the door flew open. She said the bus driver tried to grab the door and lost control in the process.

“I flew frontward, I hit the windshield, bounced off the windshield, fell on the ground, and parts of the bus landed on top of me… I had oil and antifreeze spraying on me. There was glass all over me. I was scared,” she said.

Lash spent three days and two nights in the hospital. Fearing the worst, doctors took full body x-rays and CT scans to see if anything was broken.

“I laid flat for a whole day…I was so scared because they thought my neck was broke. I didn’t think I was ever going to walk again. I was terrified,” she said.

Lash said she now needs help with showering and getting dressed because of her injuries. She cannot lift her arms high and sees a chiropractor on a regular basis. She is also on pain medication and experiencing vertigo. It will be weeks, perhaps months, before she heals.

Lash said she will never ride a CityLink bus again, adding she was involved in another CityLink accident five years ago, but was not injured.

“She should not be a bus driver. She did not know what she was doing,” Lash said.

CityLink declined to comment, citing an open investigation. The Peoria Police Department is also investigating the accident.