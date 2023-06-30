BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hosted the training classes for local first responders. They talked all about the dangers of solar panels and electrical vehicle projects.

The IBEW president Matt Strupp said in a statement that they’re “seeing an increase in solar systems on homes and businesses in Central Illinois and as a result are happy to provide training to help our firefighters navigate the dangers in the case of an emergency.”

When a residential fire occurs before first responders get on the scene, the power must be shut off. Solar panels bring in the possibility of more electrical currents even if the power is shut off.

Matthew Stolspart helped teach the class and said they’re seeing more frequent solar fires.

“Hugely important, anything we can do to help mitigate the risk, they’re protecting us, they’re protecting our families. And the IBEW wants to give back to the communities, use the knowledge that we have with the electrical systems so that they can be safe and they can protect their property and more importantly their lives,” said Stolspart.

The course was free for all first responders to attend.