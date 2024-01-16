NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) has approved Illinois State University’s College of Engineering programs and the new School of Creative Technologies, the school announced Tuesday.

The approval allows the College of Engineering to begin recruiting and marketing efforts. The college will officially be able to welcome its first class of students in the fall of 2025.

The approval for the new School of Creative Technologies means the school will begin transitioning from the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts Creative Technologies to the School of Creative Technologies.

The School of Creative Technologies was also previously called the Arts Technology program, which began in 1999. ISU expects the program to grow to over 400 majors by 2027.

ISU will initiate a search for a permanent director and additional faculty beginning in fall 2024.

Read more about the College of Engineering here and the School of Creative Technologies here.