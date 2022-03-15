NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) approved the new College of Engineering at Illinois State University (ISU).

According to an ISU press release, the new college was designed to help close long-standing gaps in enrollment, retention, and graduation of underrepresented and underserved students in the engineering field.

“The Board applauds President Kinzy and her team at Illinois State University for their leadership in centering equity as they developed the College of Engineering. This is exactly the type of transformation we hoped to see when we adopted our higher education strategic plan. This new College of Engineering will create opportunities for students who for too long have been underrepresented in engineering,” said IBHE Board Chair John Atkinson.

The College will include a Department of Mechanical Engineering and a Department of Electrical Engineering. The college will also offer three programs for mechanical, electrical, and general engineering.

“Illinois State’s College of Engineering will offer an innovative, experiential, and industry-informed curriculum,” said President Terri Goss Kinzy. “Importantly, the vision for the College centers on meeting the national need to grow and diversify the STEM pipeline, creating more educational opportunities for historically underrepresented and underserved students to successfully enter engineering professions. The departments and degree programs will also foster interactive collaboration with other colleges and units across the University and community colleges.”

ISU plans on recruiting a diverse cohort of engineering students, including students transferring from community colleges, and offering ongoing and robust financial aid as well as holistic student supports, including a residential living and learning community.

Recruiting and retaining faculty, staff, and administrators from historically underserved and underrepresented groups will also be a priority.

University officials hope for enrollment in the new college to start in the fall of 2025.

Funding, equipment, space and staffing for the College of Engineering will come from the University’s institutional operating funds and central reserve funds for initial startup.

More information on Illinois State University is available on its website.