iCan Bike Camp concludes with many campers riding a standard two-wheel bike

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, July 30, concluded the iCan Bike Camp. Campers “graduated” by riding a standard two-wheel bike.

“Well, this week has been probably one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life,” said camper Madelyn Grace.

Grace said she was nervous and scared to ride a bike. She also said during the week, she fell and scraped her knee. But she was able to get back up with the support of her volunteer helpers.

One of those volunteers was Katherine Giglio, a former camper herself.

“This is the place where I learned to ride a bike when I was a small child, just about Maddy’s age,” Giglio said. “I have fond memories of my own volunteer partner being extremely kind and supportive to me when I was very nervous and frightened. And I don’t honestly think I would have ever learned to ride a bike without this place.”

Throughout the week, 31 riders steadily practiced riding a bike with an adjusted bicycle. The camp took place at East Peoria’s EastSide Centre.

Volunteers with iCan Shine and Easterseals taught people living with disabilities how to ride a bike. They said it helps the individuals gain confidence.