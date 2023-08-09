EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The iCan Bike Camp puts a smile on the faces of kids and their families who thought riding a bike was impossible.

“This camp is amazing,” said Eric Glow, VP of Clinical Services for Easterseals Central Illinois

He glows when talking about the annual camp hosted by the nonprofit organization.

“Day one, the kids are on the bikes and they have smiles from ear to ear. Day one, the parents are in tears because a lot of them they never thought their kid would be able to ride a bike,” he said. “By the end of the week, when they’re riding independently, we’ve been warned that everybody will be in tears.”

The camp uses specially modified bikes before getting the kids to ride a standard two-wheel bike.

“They start with rollers on the back and as the week progresses and the children gain more confidence the rollers start tapering off,” said Glow. “So, they learn to how to balance and lean on bikes to take a lot of the fear out of it because a lot of it is anxiety with falling. So, this coaches them around that.”

Glow’s niece, Emersyn McLauchlan is a participant in this year’s camp.

“I didn’t like riding my bike. I was scared I was gonna fall,” the eight-year-old said.

Now Emersyn is excited to ride on two wheels. Her uncle chokes up watching a dream come true.

“To give her that opportunity after being eight years old and wanting to ride bikes and being scared and not knowing how,” said Glow. “To help her with this and to help all these other kids, you see the impact this is making.”

Glow said he wants as many families as possible to experience the joy of their kids riding a bike.