PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This week kicks off Easterseals annual iCan Bike Camp.

“It’s a weeklong program designed to help children with disabilities and other special needs learn how to ride a two-wheel bike. And believe it or not by the end of the week we will have over 80 percent of riders up on two wheels. Which is fantastic,” said Easterseals Community Engagement Manager Molly Hogeboom.

This week, 23 young riders will work with volunteers each day during 75-minute sessions.

This includes working on turning, weaving through cones, trying tandem bikes, and utilizing a cool tool.

“So, what’s special with these bikes is the back roller model really allows them to develop that balance in a safe way. And I think more importantly than developing the balance is the confidence that it instills in them that they can do it,” said Camp Floor Supervisor Matt Lowery.

Initially, Lacey Remington’s son didn’t want to come to camp.

“Well, we have tried to teach him to ride a two-wheel bike and he had no interest in doing that with us. And he was like ‘Mom, I’m just always going to ride with training wheels.’ and I was like ‘Well bud, we can keep working on it.’ and he just had no interest in riding a two-wheel bike. So, when I learned about this program, I was like ‘This has got to be for him’,” said Remington.

Now she is already seeing his confidence grow.

“Brings me happiness knowing that he’s more confident and just having a blast out there. And it really is priceless,” said Remington.