ICC announces virtual commencement, in-person photo opportunities

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Summer and Fall 2020, as well as Spring 2021 graduates of Illinois Central College (ICC), will be attending a virtual commencement, but opportunities for photos have been made possible.t.

“It is very important to us at Illinois Central College to celebrate and recognize this major accomplishment in our students’ educational journey,” said Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey. “By providing both an in-person and virtual component, we are able to celebrate these graduates while also keeping everyone’s safety top priority.”

On Friday, May 14, ICC will host a drive-thru photo opportunity from 3-6 p.m. for graduates and their families on the East Peoria Campus in front of the Administration Building. Graduates can walk across an outdoor stage and have their picture taken with ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey.

The ICC mascot Cosmo the Cougar, ICC Board of Trustee members, faculty and staff will also be present for photos with students. Face coverings are required on campus and social distancing will be implemented.

On Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m., the virtual commencement ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and on a webpage. All links are available here. During the commencement ceremony, remarks will be made by Dr. Quirk-Bailey and keynote speaker Dr. Keith Knepp, UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois CEO and ICC alumnus; participating graduates will be presented with personalized slides; student speaker Courtney Privia will address the graduates; and the ICC Vocal Jazz group will perform.

ICC is once again mailing celebration boxes to the students who chose to participate in the virtual ceremony. The boxes include a cap and tassel, diploma cover, commencement programs, and many other celebratory items.

“These graduates have overcome challenges we could not imagine for the past 15 months due to the pandemic. They have been resilient and succeeded anyway,” said Dr. Quirk-Bailey. “These students are the entire reason ICC exists and their success is our number one priority. They deserve to be celebrated by our entire community.”