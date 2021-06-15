ICC donates 2,500 pounds of food to local pantry, Juneteenth celebration

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College (ICC) donated 2,500 pounds of food to people in need on Tuesday.

Gregory Wilson, an ICC community outreach manager, said the food is going multiple places. Some of it is going to the Juneteenth celebration on Sunday at John Gwynn Park. The event is free and he said organizers wanted to make sure food was offered too.

The haul is also replenishing the East Bluff Neighborhood Housing Services food pantry, as well as Taft and Harrison homes. Wilson said the food is going to help people who might not have enough.

“There is a huge need,” said Wilson. “Food insecurity is at an all time high nationwide, so definitely a lot of food shortages. This food is going to go to people who might not have much in their fridge. They’ll be able to now have some food in their fridge.”

The Juneteenth event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.