ICC freezing tuition for 2021-2022 academic year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College announced that it will not be increasing its tuition Monday, March 29.

The tuition freeze will apply to both in-district and out-of-state students for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.

ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey said the college is remaining sensitive to the community’s financial situation.

“This tuition freeze demonstrates ICC’s sensitivity to the current economic situation impacting our students, as well as those in our community needing to earn a credential to move their lives forward. We are committed to addressing student financial barriers and providing programming like the Workforce Equity Initiative (WEI). WEI meets people where they are and provides support enabling them to complete a credential and earn a family-sustaining wage,” Bailey said.

ICC’s tuition will remain at $155 per credit hour for in-district students. That price is still below the regional average.

ICC said that the tuition and CARES act funding provides the college with resources they need to ensure there is no compromise in the instruction quality.