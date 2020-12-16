ICC freshman organizes school supplies donation for Washington Beverly Manor, Marquette Heights Elementary

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A future teacher is prioritizing kids and their learning environment as the semester nears its end.
Illinois Central College freshman Katherine Moser is calling on central Illinoisans to help two area schools, Washington Beverly Manor and Marquette Heights Elementary. She says a clean safe educational setting can make a difference in a student’s academic success. The need for Lysol-type wipes, individual headphones, sanitizer, and gloves can help alleviate added stressors.
Washington’s Beverly Manor is accepting donations at Lindy’s Downtown Market until Wednesday, December 16. Contact Principal Corey Sharp via email for donation drop off opportunities after the deadline.
Donations for Marquette Heights Elementary School can be dropped off at Dollar General until mid-January.
