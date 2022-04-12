EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College (ICC) was awarded a big grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) Tuesday.

According to a press release from the EDA, ICC is being awarded a $911,900 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to expand its workforce training program.

The training program will help fill in-demand jobs in the manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare sectors.

The grant is expected to be matched with $521,177 in local funds.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said community colleges like ICC are uniquely positioned to help close the skill gap and fill critical workforce shortages.

“This federal EDA funding will help create jobs and bolster Central Illinois’ workforce. That’s why I supported the CARES Act and will continue advocating for strong investments in Illinois’ communities,” Durbin said.

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) also highlighted ICC’s excellent workforce development programs.

“Illinois Central College continues to lead the way in providing excellent workforce development programs, preparing the next generation of central Illinois’ labor force,” LaHood said. “This funding will provide our community with new workforce development facilities, and I applaud President Sheila Quirk-Bailey for her continued commitment to Peoria and central Illinois.”

More information about the EDA is available on its website.