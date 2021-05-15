ICC holds virtual commencement to celebrate recent graduates

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College hosted a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate Summer 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 graduates Saturday.

Participating students were able to watch with their friends and family as they were presented with personalized slides, including their submitted photos, quotes, or messages of thanks.

ICC also mailed celebration boxes to the students who chose to participate, which included a cap and tassel, diploma cover, commencement programs, and many other celebratory items.

ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey said the college has many reasons to celebrate.

“Today we have many reasons to celebrate. As the COVID vaccine becomes more readily available, and we can begin safely resuming some activities, we also get to celebrate you and this significant achievement,” Quirk-Bailey said. “In fact, we have 1,253 reasons to celebrate, which is how many students have qualified for graduation and completed their requirements.”

ICC also presented student of the years awards to Kari L. McGinnis and Haylie Poirier. Jennifer Keithley and Kelly Thannum were recognized with faculty awards.

The Ceremony is available to watch on YouTube and Facebook.