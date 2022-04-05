EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College (ICC) hosted an open house for students and families Tuesday, April 5.

During the open house, potential students learned about the admission process, financial assistance, advising, student activities, and more.

ICC Director of Admissions Rodney San Jose said ICC is a great choice for perspective students.

“We have over 150 programs of study here for students to start out at, [and] we also have the opportunity for many of our students to have individualized education being taught by a professor,” San Jose said.

He said an important take-away for prospective students is how much they have to offer.

“Not just for students who want to transfer on to a four-year school, we have programs here for students who just want a get a two-year degree, or a certificate for those who want a quick education and want to go and work right away,” San Jose said.

ICC Student Trustee Raena Holloway said ICC is a smart choice for students.

“It’s affordable, and there are many things that students can get involved in,” Holloway said.

One prospective student, Kaleb Trone, a senior at Galesburg High School, said he was attending the open house to check out the automotive and diesel programs ICC offers.

“It’s close to home, the GM ASEP program has an internship program that looks pretty cool, and it would definitely be a big plus for me,” Trone said.

More information about ICC is available on its website.