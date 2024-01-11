EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Be You teen conference was hosted by Illinois Central College (ICC) but put together by the Tazewell County Youth Board, to help local teens build confidence and become better leaders.

Jim Love, a man who grew up in the South Side of Chicago, said that he went to a similar conference when he was 16, and stated that it got him thinking about how he can become a better version of himself.

By the time he was in his twenties, he was the founder of a speaking company called Authentically You, and was speaking at his own conferences. He speaks to all ages, motivating individuals to be positive and confident in themselves.

“Leadership is small things, and if you can do some of those small things, like holding a door for someone or just going outside of your comfort zone for someone, then those compound into bigger things, and you feel more confident,” said Love.

He stated that leadership doesn’t come with status, but it comes with confidence and a positive mental state, and everyone can be a leader. “Being an authentic leader allows you and everyone around you to reach their full potential.”

Love stated that talking to teens is his favorite group of people to motivate because they are our future CEO’s, nurses, and teachers. “What I took away from his message was that you need to be you. It doesn’t matter what people think or what people say, what other people do, just be you.” said Breanna Heeren, Secretary for the Tazewell County Youth Board.

The speaker said that he wants the teens to be able to understand that being you is okay and that you don’t have to meet people’s expectations to be “perfect”. “I took away that we need to be really authentic to ourselves. And no matter what other people say, even if they manipulate us, we need to be ourselves. Because at the end of the day, that’s how we’re happy.” said Raven Lawrence, President of the Tazewell County Youth Board.