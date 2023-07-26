EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College unveiled its new Workforce Sustainability Center to investors and stakeholders on Wednesday.

According to a press release by ICC, the main goal of the Center is to allow students to earn credentials for jobs such as HVAC/Geothermal, Solar, Truck Driver Training, Highway Construction, and pre-apprentice programs.

The release also said that the Center fills a critical labor market void in the community which will help first-time students as well as those who are looking to change career paths.

The Center is a part of the collaborative and regional effort to address workforce gaps. It also aligns with regional workforce initiatives like the Workforce Equity Initiative, the IT Ecosystem Good Job Challenge Initiative, and the Choose Greater Peoria Initiative, which are designed to address workforce gaps and result in a thriving local economy.

The facility, which had its groundbreaking in Fall 2021, represents a 4-pronged funding partnership between the federal government (EDA), the State of Illinois, Illinois Central College, and the Illinois Central College Educational Foundation.