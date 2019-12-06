ICC, ISU nursing colleges work towards collaboration, success

PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois Central College and Illinois State University’s Mennonite College of Nursing signed a memorandum of understanding to support collaboration efforts on Friday.

The memorandum is designed to advance the educational preparation of all nurses, locally, statewide and nationwide.

It should also help nursing students save money while receiving their education; Students can essentially get dual credit for both ICC and ISU online nursing classes and then work in the healthcare field in the area come graduation.

ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey and ISU President Larry Dietz were among those in attendance.

