PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois Central College announced its plans to close all of it’s Campuses to the public for the remainder of the semester Wednesday.

Illinois Central College made the decision as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The College is currently in a two-week spring break and plans to move classes online for the remainder of the semester starting March 30.

More information about Illinois Central Colleges’ COVID-19 response can be found on their website.