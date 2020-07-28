ICC press conference discusses equity initiative

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College held a press conference to launch a project they say will help remove barriers for first-generation college students.

It’s called the ICC GEER project, and it will receive funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund in the form of a $412,000 grant.

Offcials say that grant will fund a number of activities, such as:

outreach and recruitment

college and career guidance and advisement

assessment and testing

tuition assistance

assistance with prior tuition debt

technology needs and support

case management and mentoring

tutoring and technological aides

safe spaces to study

job placement into careers with family-sustaining wages

