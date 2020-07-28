ICC press conference discusses equity initiative

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College held a press conference to launch a project they say will help remove barriers for first-generation college students.

It’s called the ICC GEER project, and it will receive funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund in the form of a $412,000 grant.

Offcials say that grant will fund a number of activities, such as:

  • outreach and recruitment
  • college and career guidance and advisement
  • assessment and testing
  • tuition assistance
  • assistance with prior tuition debt
  • technology needs and support
  • case management and mentoring
  • tutoring and technological aides
  • safe spaces to study
  • job placement into careers with family-sustaining wages

