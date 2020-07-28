ICC press conference discusses equity initiative

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College held a press conference to launch a project they say will help remove barriers for first-generation college students.
It’s called the ICC GEER project, and it will receive funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund in the form of a $412,000 grant.
Offcials say that grant will fund a number of activities, such as:
- outreach and recruitment
- college and career guidance and advisement
- assessment and testing
- tuition assistance
- assistance with prior tuition debt
- technology needs and support
- case management and mentoring
- tutoring and technological aides
- safe spaces to study
- job placement into careers with family-sustaining wages
