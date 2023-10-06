EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College (ICC) announced that it will be hosting local law enforcement for a Criminal Justice Career Fair on Oct. 11.

According to an ICC news release, the fair will be open to any student, graduate or community member interested in law enforcement or criminal justice.

The fair will feature 20 local employers, including:

Chillicothe Police Department

East Peoria Police

ICC Police Department

Peoria County Adult Probation Office

Peoria County Jail

Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center

Peoria County Juvenile Probation Office

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office

Peoria Police Department

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

According to ICC, its Criminal Justice transfer degree is taught by faculty with experience in the criminal justice field at local, national, and international levels.

This is a comprehensive degree which prepares students for continued educational pursuits and/or a career in the Criminal Justice field,” Doug Heuermann, the Criminal Justice Program Coordinator and Retired Chief U.S. Probation Officer, said.

More information on ICC’s Criminal Justice transfer degree is available here.