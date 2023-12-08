BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s officially a winter wonderland in Bartonville.

An ice skating rink is now at Alpha Park, along with over 300 Christmas trees and the North Pole itself.

The ice is synthetic, meaning it’s lower maintenance and easier for beginner skaters. It also means the ice won’t melt and is unaffected by weather. It’s all part of the “Christmas in the Park” events.

Attendees got to enjoy the rink when it opened this afternoon, skating around and enjoying the day.

Limestone Township Supervisor Derek Roemer said this is the first time in the event’s 6 year history that an ice rink has been at the park. He said they try to add something new each year.

“We’ve increased the number of trees every year in the park, now we’re up to 300. Now we’re out of room in the park to add more trees, so we need to start thinking of other things other than trees that we can add to the park for Christmas,” he said.

He said the idea for the rink came from himself and Limestone Township Clerk Heather Robinson.

Roemer added that Christmas in the Park is a great way to celebrate the holidays.

“We just want to bring joy to the area. In a time when there’s so much bad going on, we want people to come out and be able to enjoy their night and really kick off their holiday season the right way. We figure this way, they can do that,” he said.

The ice rink is open until Dec. 17. The schedule of operations goes 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and noon-8 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s $5 for an hour of skating, which includes skate rentals.

Roemer added that if the rink “goes well”, they’ll continue it next year. He also said that this is the last big event for Christmas in the Park, but that the trees will remain lit until Jan. 1.

As there’s no park district in Limestone Township, Roemer said that the event allows them to raise funds to keep the pool operational during the warmer months.