Icy, snow-covered sidewalks pose danger to neighbors

PEORIA, Ill. — Neighbors in Peoria are dissatisfied with the snowplow jobs and ice removal in their area. Dellres Robison said the ice and snow-covered sidewalks along Western Ave. puts her family at risk of being injured.

“My son came out to get on the bus and he slipped and I thought he was going to end up underneath the bus,” Robison said.

She is one amongst a group of others who also worry about the sidewalk conditions around their homes.

Paul Jackson of Peoria said he has lived in his home for over 20 years and the sidewalks are always bad.

There are eldery people that come up and down the sidewalks there [is] no way for them if they [are] in the wheelchairs or scooters there [is] no way. Paul Jackson, Peoria Neighbor

Some neighbors said the city needs to take action so that people are not forced to walk in the streets. Peoria Public Works Assistant Director, Sie Maroon, said he knows walking in the streets is not safe for pedestrians.

That [is] a dangerous situation when you put individuals or an individual on the street with cars, with any vehicles. Sie Maroon, Peoria Public Works Assistant Director

However, plowing and de-icing sidewalks are not the responsibilities of Peoria Public Works employees. They are solely responsible for clearing the roads and enforcing ordinances; one of them being that businesses are responsible for removing snow around their establishments.

“The businesses are actually responsible for moving snow from their sidewalk to keep it safe for pedestrians that are walking because really it forces them into the street, unfortunately, to get to where they need to go,” Maroon said.

If businesses fail to remove snow from their sidewalks within 24 -36 hours, depending on the amount of snow, they can be fined.

Residences are not held to the same standard. Homeowners will not be fined if they do not remove snow from sidewalks in front of their homes, but if they want it removed it is their responsibility.

Neighbors said this is unfair and impossible for some homeowners.

“Shouldn’t we get some type of help or something?” Robison said.

Maroon would like to see volunteer groups help those who are not capable of moving snow themselves.