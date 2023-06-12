TREMONT Ill. (WMBD) — The rain and cold temperatures didn’t stop hundreds from coming out for the final day of the Tremont Turkey Festival.

Attendees of the 57th annual event could go on rides, play games, and of course eat turkey.

Tremont resident Cole Dill has been coming to the fest since he was a kid. Now he brings his son to the same fest.

” I remember riding some of the same rides that are up there, I took my son who’s four years old this year and I remember thinking these are the same rides that I rode when I was his age so that was really cool for that to go full circle,” he said.

The parade is the final event of the Tremont Turkey Festival, and thousands of spectators watched the Tremont Cub Scouts lead the parade.

The parade’s coordinator said she’s happy to see a big turnout despite the questionable weather.

“I am so thrilled that so many people ended up showing today and I think it cleared off and so many people came out to just celebrate our town,” said Tremont Turkey Festival parade chairman Barb Schweigert.

The next Tremont Turkey Fest will be held June 7 to 9, 2024