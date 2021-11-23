Identity of man who died in rural Peoria County crash released

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 58-year-old Glassford man has died following a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Eden and Smithville Roads late Monday night.

Daniel S. DeFrance was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9:50 p.m. by the Peoria County Coroner.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday night, multiple departments responded to the crash, where they discovered a male driver and a female passenger inside a vehicle. The man had no signs of life, but the female was transported to OSF via Life Flight in serious, but stable condition.

An autopsy showed DeFrance suffered severe head and chest trauma during the collision and likely died instantly. It is unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department.