BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County coroner has released the identity of a man pronounced dead after a fire on Market Street in Bloomington.

Tyrone L. Hoy, 62, died from carbon monoxide intoxication due to inhaling smoke and soot during the fire. There was no evidence of assault, altercation or infection, the coroner said in a press release.

The toxicology test is pending.

The incident is currently under investigation.