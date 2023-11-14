SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced a deer hunting opportunity at Kickapoo State Recreation Area in Vermilion County.

An IDNR news release confirms that from Dec. 12 through Jan. 7, adults and youth who have less than three years of deer hunting experience can enter.

A lottery to assign blinds will follow after the application period. This year’s hunting periods can be found below:

Week 1: Dec. 12-17, 2023

Week 2: Dec. 19-24, 2023

Week 3: Dec. 26-31, 2023

Week 4: Jan. 2-7, 2024

Applications can be found here. Those interested have until Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. to turn in their application.