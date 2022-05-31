SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists advised bird lovers that they may resume using bird feeders and baths Tuesday.

In April, IDNR recommended that the use of birdbaths and bird feeders cease through May 31, or until bird flu infections in the Midwest subside.

According to an IDNR press release, with the annual spring migration of non-resident waterfowl and other migratory bird species complete, the risk of further disease outbreaks among wild bird populations has been minimized.

“The IDNR would like to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation in potentially reducing the spread of HPAI during this critical time,” said Chris Jacques, IDNR’s wildlife disease program manager.

IDNR still encourages regular cleaning of bird feeders and birdbaths. Those that keep domestic poultry should also remain vigilant

More information is available on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s website.