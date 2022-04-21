SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is issuing updated public recommendations to slow the spread of Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu, Thursday.

According to an Illinois State press release, The IDNR recommends the use of birdbaths and bird feeders cease through May 31, or until bird flu infections in the Midwest subside.

The IDNR also recommends to:

Clean and rinse bird feeders and baths with a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach) and put away or clean weekly if they can’t be moved away from birds.

Remove any birdseed at the base of bird feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds or other wildlife.

Avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.

If five or more deceased birds are observed in one place, an IDNR district wildlife biologist should be contacted. The biologist’s contact information is available online.

Bird flu was first detected in Illinois in March, and wild cases have been reported in Champaign, Fulton, Sangamon, and Will counties.