IDOC to host job fair Wednesday, hiring workers at all levels

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) are trying to get the word out that many career opportunities are available.

IDOC will host a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center for Hope Ministries in Bloomington, located at 14940 Old Colonial Rd.

The Manager of Employee Services– Jason Brewer– said they are targeting the Bloomington area because it is nearby four IDOC locations: Pontiac, Lincoln, Logan, and Decatur correctional centers.

Over 30 locations statewide are looking to hire.

He said they are also looking for plenty of nurses, and there will be on-site interviews for nursing positions. People can apply for other jobs on-site.

Brewer said to become a corrections officer, one must have a high school diploma or GED. After applying, they will go through a screening, consisting of writing, reading and comprehension, and physical agility tests.

The link to learn more about careers available and to apply can be found here.