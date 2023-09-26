SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Six Illinois airports have received awards from the Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

According to an Illinois news release, the awards were handed out based on customer safety, coordination with the state, maintenance of the facility, and promoting aviation and educational events.

“Illinois serves as the nexus of North America’s transportation network, with aviation playing a key role in moving passengers and freight around the state, country, and world,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

He continued, “Our aviation partners, from massive international airports to smaller regional facilities to a single grass landing strip, are vital to our state’s economy and mobility. These awards represent our thanks for the services they provide.”

The 2023 recipients can be found below:

Willard Airport, Champaign Primary Airport of the Year

Lewis University Airport, Romeoville Reliever Airport of the Year

Mount Vernon Outland Airport Large General Aviation Airport of the Year

Salem-Leckrone Field Small General Aviation Airport of the Year

Tri-County Airport, Yates City Private Airport of the Year

Vertiport Chicago Heliport of the Year

Illinois houses 100 public-use airports and heliports and nearly 3,000 aircraft registered with the FAA.