CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Illinois Route 29 in Chillicothe at the railroad viaducts north of Gail Street on the northern edge of the town will close Oct. 23 for repairs.

IDOT expects the closure to last until Nov. 3. The closure is to allow BNSF Railway to repair its viaducts.

There will be a detour utilizing Illinois Routes 6, 40, and 17 posted. Motorists can expect delays in the area.

Motorists are also encouraged to allow extra time to get through the surrounding area. Pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the speed limits posted, do not use mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment being used.

For more information on IDOT projects, visit its website.