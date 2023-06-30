SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that for the holiday weekend, where possible, they will open lanes that have been closed for construction.

IDOT stated that non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

There will be some lanes throughout the state that will be unable to open. IDOT made a list via a news release of all Illinois lanes that will still be closed.

Here is a list of local counties with lanes that will remain closed during the holiday weekend:

Marshall County

Illinois 17 bridge over the Illinois River at Lacon; closed, detour posted.

Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

I-474 over Plank Road (Illinois 116) west of Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Bob Michel Bridge (Illinois 40) over the Illinois River; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 8 over Walnut Creek near Elmwood; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 8 between Taylor Road and Heinz Lane near Edwards; closed, detour posted.

Tazewell County

Illinois 9 just west of Mackinaw; lane reductions continue.

I-155 near Hopedale; lane reductions continue.

Woodford County

U.S. 150 about a mile west of Congerville; closed, detour posted.

County Highway 2 and the southbound ramps at I-39; closed, detour posted.

McLean County

I-55 between mileposts 178 and 187; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 between mileposts 120 and 125; lane reductions continue.

Motorists in these areas can expect to see delays and prepare ahead of time for travel. IDOT stated that motorists are encouraged to pay attention to changed conditions and the signs in the work zones, obey speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert and steer clear of workers and equipment. They also said to stay buckled and drive sober.