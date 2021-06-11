IDOT announcing work on War Memorial and Knoxville starting Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced drivers should expect delays at the intersection of War Memorial Dr. and Knoxville Ave. starting Monday, June 14.

According to a press release from IDOT, crews will be installing new traffic signal mast arms at the intersection.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area when possible. The work will require several traffic stoppages, which could last up to 20 minutes at a time.

The installation is expected to be complete Thursday, June 17.

Money for the project is coming from the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing over $33 billion into all modes of transportation.