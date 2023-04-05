FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that it will be closing Illinois 100 for tornado cleanup Wednesday.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, IDOT will be closing Illinois 100 between Illinois 97 north of Lewistown and Illinois 78 south of Canton.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take alternate routes when available.

The road is expected to be reopened by the end of the day Thursday.

Fulton County ESDA also said that Illinois 100 West of Bryant to the Illinois 100/97 junction north of Lewistown will be closed for the next few days while multiple power companies work to restore damaged poles.