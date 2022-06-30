(WMBD) — As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that some lanes closed for construction will be reopened to ease travel throughout the state.

Non-emergent lane closures will be reopened from 3 p.m. on Friday, July 1, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

However, many lane closures will remain closed, and drivers should expect delays in the following areas:

Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 474 between I-74 and Airport Road; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-474 ramp from Maxwell Road; closed.

Illinois 8 between Kickapoo-Edwards Road and Eden Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Maher Road over I-74 at Brimfield; closed.

Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

Pinecrest Drive over I-74 in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Westbound Illinois 9 over the Illinois River in Pekin; lane reductions continue.

I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.

Townline Road over Interstate 155 near Tremont; closed, detour posted.

Woodford County

U.S. 150 between Congerville and Carlock; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-39 between Minonk and Wenona; lane reductions continue.

McLean County

I-39 over the Mackinaw River near the Woodford County line; lane reductions continue.

I-55 at the Funks Grove rest area; lane reductions continue.

I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue.

IDOT reminds drivers to pay close attention while driving in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and stay alert. Additionally, IDOT reminds all drivers to buckle their seat beats and drive sober.

For information about road closures across the state, check out IDOT’s full release.