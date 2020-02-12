IDOT gives updates on the $37 million Cedar Street reconstruction project

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — State leaders will be closing two East Peoria bridges to make much-needed changes that will improve the safety of travelers.

On Tuesday the Illinois Department of Transportation held a public meeting to educate the community about what they can expect.

The bridges that carry the Cedar Street extension over Main Street and the one on the rail-road tracks immediately west, will have major reconstruction work done, because both have reached the end of their structural life.

“Illinois has a lot of needs,” said Karen Dvorsky, Senior Project Manager, Illinois Department of Transportation. “We are happy that we recently passed a capital bill, so that we can keep up on all of these.

Leaders anticipate full road closures as the bridges will be shut down for approximately two years. However, despite a tough commute, many in attendance said the $37 million project is exactly what Central Illinois needs.

“I don’t want to be on a bridge if it collapses or something like that,” said Sally Worent. “It is not coming off of property taxes, so I think its great that they are using the money to fix it, and make it right.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is in the early engineering stages of the project.

Leaders say they don’t know for certain when construction will begin, but they are anticipating a start date of 2022 or 2023.