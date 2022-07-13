BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday was an opportunity for Twin Cities residents to see potential improvements to a major intersection.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the City of Bloomington hosted a public meeting Wednesday evening on their plans to re-do Illinois State Route 9 that runs through the city.

According to IDOT’s plans, they are looking to add new bike lanes, crosswalks and traffic signals along a 7.5 mile stretch of the Route 9 corridor in the city. The proposed plan features work on the city’s westside near Market Street and going as far east to the Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA).

Brian Hogan, a project support engineer with IDOT District 5, said 17,850 feet of bike lanes will be added along the route and 7,540 feet of shared lanes will also be added when all is said and done.

Hogan said Wednesday night was a chance for anyone living along the corridor to get their concerns addressed, and even give engineers some new ideas.

“What we’ll have set up are some displays–a large scale set of plans set up that people can look at–and we have several people here from IDOT and our consultant partners available to answer questions,” Hogan said. “We’ll take their feedback and consider their suggestions, and if it’s feasible or not cost prohibitive we’ll try to include whatever comments and thoughts they have.”

Construction in the first three phases will cost $15.2 million through 2027. Hogan said most of the funding is coming from the federal government and the state is responsible for the rest.

Hogan did not provide an anticipated completion date of all the phases.