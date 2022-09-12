PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday.

IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications.

Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth season with IDOT. He is thankful for the opportunities to work with them.

“I truly think this is a great thing, well opportunity for black people, for our families, for the community because we don’t have as much and a lot of folks don’t apply themselves. It’s a beautiful thing to see my people going for things and trying to better ourselves,” Higgins said.

The hiring pop-up was hosted by State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) at her Campustown headquarters.

The deadline to apply is Sept 12. To apply for job visit www.illinois.jobs2web.com.